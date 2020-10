Or Copy this URL to Share

Jose Maria Leal, JR.



2-12-59 - 9-15-2020



Are Beloved Was Called Home.



He Was Survived By His Wife Elsa Garcia,



And 1 Brother Andy Leal 4 Sisters Juanna Casades,Julia Leal,Josefina Leal,And Irma Rodriguez. He Will Be Missed We Love You.









