Jose "Joe" Martinez
Corpus Christi - Jose "Joe" Martinez, 71, passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas on February 5, 2020. He was born in Robstown, Texas on January 30, 1949, to Carmen and Augustina Martinez.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his step-mother, Lucia Martinez.
Joe proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He retired from Dupont after 38 years of service. He was a diehard Cowboys and Astros fan. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.
Joe is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dalia Martinez; three children, Jose Martinez, Jr., Criselda Martinez and Michael Anthony Martinez; siblings, Enrique Henry Martinez and Margarita Weisman; along with other loving family and friends.
The family would like to thank Serenity and Grace Hospice for the care that was given to Mr. Martinez.
Visitation will begin on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415, at 5:00 p.m. with a Vigil and Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2509 Nogales Street, Corpus Christi, Texas on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020