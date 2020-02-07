Services
Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly
3442 Holly Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 857-6291
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose "Joe" Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose "Joe" Martinez Obituary
Jose "Joe" Martinez

Corpus Christi - Jose "Joe" Martinez, 71, passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas on February 5, 2020. He was born in Robstown, Texas on January 30, 1949, to Carmen and Augustina Martinez.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his step-mother, Lucia Martinez.

Joe proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army. He retired from Dupont after 38 years of service. He was a diehard Cowboys and Astros fan. He will be missed by everyone that knew him.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Dalia Martinez; three children, Jose Martinez, Jr., Criselda Martinez and Michael Anthony Martinez; siblings, Enrique Henry Martinez and Margarita Weisman; along with other loving family and friends.

The family would like to thank Serenity and Grace Hospice for the care that was given to Mr. Martinez.

Visitation will begin on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Funeraria del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415, at 5:00 p.m. with a Vigil and Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2509 Nogales Street, Corpus Christi, Texas on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with interment to follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -