Jose Martinez
Corpus Christi - Jose "Jody" Martinez, 64, passed away on May 29, 2020. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on June 11, 1955.
Jody was preceded in death by his parents, Benito and Elida Martinez; 2 brothers, and 1 sister.
Jody is survived by his son, Jeffrey Martinez (Chrissy); daughters, Sara Martinez, and Samantha Martinez; sisters, Diana Garza (Juan), Esther Martinez, and Roxanne Mathis (Dale); brothers, Ralph Martinez (Claudia) and Mark Martinez; grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
Jose proudly served our country from 1978-1980, in the United States Army as a PFC. He was also a long-time truck driver and during his last 7 years he helped many families as a Provider.
Special thanks to The Palms Staff, Nurses, and CNAs; Mary Acosta, Provider, and New Century Hospice Team Members for the care each of you provided.
A Funeral Service with Full Military Honors will be held at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, TX on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00am. DCN Larry Rodriguez will Officiate the Service.
A Funeral Service with Full Military Honors will be held at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, TX on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00am. DCN Larry Rodriguez will Officiate the Service.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.