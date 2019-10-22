|
Jose Noe Garcia
Corpus Christi - Jose Noe Garcia, age 75, passed away on October 16, 2019. He was born on March 16, 1944 to Pedro B. and Francisca Luna Garcia in Robstown, Texas. He will always be remembered for his devotion to family and quiet nature. Jose was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Francisca Garcia, his brothers, Pedro Jr. and Juan, sisters, Francis Delgado and Blanca Salas.
Jose is survived by his wife, of 55 years, Aurora Garcia, daughters, Irma Garcia (Rene), Grace (Jaime) Gonzalez, granddaughters, Andrea (Joshua) DeLeon, Miranda DeLaGarza, two great-grandsons, Daniel and Alexander, brother, Hector Garcia, sisters, Zulema Mata, Linda Reyna, Maria Cruz (Ruben) Mendiola, Teresa Mendiola and Lupe (Clemente) Colunga.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Robstown Memorial Park.
