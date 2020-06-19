Jose "Joe" Perez VillarrealCorpus Christi - Jose "Joe" Perez Villarreal, age 90, went to be with his heavenly father on June 17, 2020, after a short illness. Joe was born in Alice, Texas, on November 2, 1929, to Ignacio Villarreal and Rosaura Perez Villarreal. He was raised in Alice, Texas, and graduated from William Adams High School in Alice in 1948. Joe proudly served his country by enlisting in the United States Air Force and serving from 1951 to 1955.In 1955, he married the love of his life, Elodia Perez. They were married for 65 wonderful years. They had four children: Vilma (Chester) Mosier, Norma (Jeff) Stovall, Joel (Chaz Gardinier) Villarreal and Dr. Steve (Jamie) Villarreal. They were blessed with seven grandchildren: Nicole, Skyler, Natalie, Gina, Joseph, Tucker and Gwen. They were recently blessed with their first great-grandchild: Sofia.Joe graduated from the University of Texas School of Pharmacy in 1959. He had a long career as a pharmacist for Parr Drugs and Eckerd Drugs.Joe is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Alejandro and Juan and his sister Ella Garcia. Joe is survived by his loving wife Elodia, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Diana Dormer and many nieces and nephews.A private burial service was held for Joe.