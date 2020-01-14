Resources
Jose "Tony" Ramirez, 67, passed away on January 7, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas.He was born on September 7, 1952 in Brownsville, Texas to Vicente Ramirez Jr. and Paula Sandoval. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp for four years where he earned a Good Conduct Medal and a National Defense Service Medal. He was a loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his two children; Joe (Suzanne) and Vanessa (Gilbert); grandchildren, Kirsten, Aiden and Sebastian.

Burial with military honors will be held January 17, 2020 at 11 am at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
