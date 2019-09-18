Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Jose Aguirre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Reynaldo "Joe Rey" Aguirre


1988 - 2019
Jose Reynaldo "Joe Rey" Aguirre Obituary
Jose Reynaldo Aguirre "Joe Rey",

Corpus Christi - Jose Reynaldo Aguirre "Joe Rey", age 31, unexpectedly passed away on September 13, 2019. Joe Rey was born on May 13, 1988 to Melinda Cruz Aguirre. He attended Miller High School, ITT Tech in Austin, TX and graduated from the STVT Welding program. He will always be remembered for his passion of computer technology, his love for his lawn service, his favorite music, Pokémon and his amazing ability to create treasures from trash. He was a man of all trades, no job was ever too small or too big. He had a heart of gold and his smile could light up any room. Joe Rey loved deeply and unconditionally. He was always ready to give a helping hand and give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved spending time with his nephews and little cousins; they all looked up to him, he was always a kid at heart. Joe Rey was blessed with 3 special aunts, who adored him. More than anything, Joe Rey cherished the bond that he and his Momo shared; who assisted in raising him.

Joe Rey is preceded in death by his Great-Grandparents Jose S. and Victoria D. Alaniz, Popo-Donald B. King, Jr. and Great-Uncle-Jose D. Alaniz, Jr.

Joe Rey is survived by his parents-Melinda and Eddie Garza, Momo-Vicky Alaniz (Ernest); Uncle/Brother-Don (Tasha), Aunt/Sister-Jamie, Sisters-Valarie (Juan), Julie and Meranda, three Aunts-Jovita, Minerva, Rosie, nephews, cousins, uncles and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 18, 2019
