Jose Roberto Garza, Jr.
Corpus Christi Texas - Mr. Jose Roberto Garza, Jr. passed into paradise on October 26, 2019, at the age of 91. Jose joins his loving wife Angela Gutierrez Garza, of 30 years, and his son, Jose Javier Garza who passed in 2017. Jose was born on August 27, 1928 to Josefa and Jose Martinez Garza and raised in Monterrey, Mexico.
He was a hardworking man. Jose worked from the age of eight. He shined shoes and was a young waiter in Laredo, Texas to make money and provide for his mother and father. Jose was the only child and from a very early age, he provided care for both his parents. Jose loved boxing and from age fifteen to nineteen, he competed in boxing matches. He won 55 fights and lost 2; this was another way he earned money to help support his parents. He met and married my mother, Angela, in Laredo, Texas. They both worked for a carpet company. They were married August 10, 1953. Soon came along a daughter, Maria Yolanda Garza, and then two years later a son, Jose Javier Garza. Jose worked in the transmission business, self-taught and managed three different places and locations.
My father was an old-fashioned man, home, food and clothes were the very thing a person worked for, and provided for his family. I am grateful for the lessons my father instilled in me and will be forever grateful for them.
Rest in peace daddy, you are now with mom and Jay. Your only task now is to be happy. All three of you please watch over me until the day my Lord comes for me.
Jose leaves behind his only daughter, Maria Yolanda Garza, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 28 to Nov. 2, 2019