Jose Rolando "Role" Gonzalez, beloved son, husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend was called home to be with Jesus Christ, his Savior, on December 3, 2020 at the age of 56. He was born on March 14, 1964 in Alice, Texas to his loving parents, Jose E. and Ludy Gonzalez.



Rolando graduated in 1982 from Alice High School. He attended Texas A&M- College Station and TAMUK where he obtained a Bachelors Degree in Health and Physical Education. Rolando was a certified Drivers Education Instructor and a teacher/coach at Alice ISD, San Diego ISD, and Plano ISD before continuing his education to complete a Masters Degree in Administration at University of North Texas in Denton. He worked as a school administrator at Alice ISD, Sinton ISD and most recently CCISD.



In an age where the phrase "good man" can be tossed around and spuriously assigned, Role, like his father before him, embodied the characteristics and traits that have earmarked remarkable men in ordinary life. Indeed, in Spanish "caballero", a chivalrous man, aptly described Rolando.



He was a man of few words but loved to tell stories and had an incredible memory. Friends and family would often comment on how hard working, dependable, generous, helpful, giving, passionate, loyal, and strong Role was. He was always genuinely concerned for others and a great mentor to so many. Rolando was committed to his profession as an educator and administrator. He was eligible to retire but loved being a part of the Veterans Memorial Eagle family so he continued to work diligently with his colleagues. He was well respected by the Corpus Christi ISD community.



Sounds chivalrous, yes? But a caballero is also fiercely committed to his family.



After the passing of his father, Role dutifully, and with so much love and respect, took on as much responsibility in supporting and caring for his beautiful and gracious mother as he could. His sense of loyalty, duty, and responsibility extended to his two lovely and kind sisters and their families as well.



Role's beloved wife was ever grateful because he was the affectionate voice of reason and a great listener. He was an honest family man and a problem solver. Sometimes facetiously, but not really, he was referred to by his wife and kids as an expert in all situations. Rolando was much like his versatile father in that he could build anything.



Rolando enjoyed coaching his kids and loved spending time outdoors with his wife and family.



He was so proud of all his children and was an engaged parent who was actively involved in their academic and sporting events. A man of great faith, he prayed with his sons and family, modeling the love of God.



A master at making salsa, he loved home-cooked meals, especially his talented mom's desserts, Mexican food and BBQ. He also loved to travel and enjoyed listening to music by Rob Thomas. His favorite teams: the Aggies, Spurs, Cowboys, Texans, Alice Coyotes and Veteran Memorial Eagles, lose an ardent supporter on earth, but gain one in heaven.



A man of honor lived a life of honor.



Rolando is preceded in death by, and joins in heaven, his father, Jose E. Gonzalez. He leaves behind the love of his life, Denise Flores Gonzalez whom he married 12-12-2012, and four children that he adored: Rolly, Jay, Mason and Jax. He is also survived by his mother, Ludy Gonzalez and two sisters: Sylvia Gonzalez (Ciro) Zamora and Marisa Gonzalez (Rick) Benavides. Role also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the Corpus Christi Cathedral, 505 N. Upper Broadway St., Corpus Christi, Texas with a Vigil and Rosary to begin at 6:00 P.M. that same evening. Visitation will continue at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Rosas Funeral Home, Inc., 1215 W. Front St., Alice, Texas. The funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 1:30 P.M. to Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 801 S. Reynolds St., Alice, Texas where a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 P.M. Services will conclude after the Funeral Mass.



Services will be livestreamed via Rosas Funeral Home Facebook page. Please like the page and you will be notified once services begin.



Facial masks are required upon entering all facilities and social distancing must be practiced during all services due to the current pandemic.



