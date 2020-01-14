|
|
Jose S Cepeda
Corpus Christi - Jose S. Cepeda Jr., 66, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away on January 13, 2020.
He was born on October 31, 1953 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Jose was married to Guadalupe Cepeda for 48 years.
He loved riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, racecars and drinking a beer. Jose enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a character and there was never a dull moment with Jose around.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose Cepeda and Cecilia Estrada.
He is survived by his loving wife, Guadalupe; children, Anthony Rodriguez, Angelica Gutierrez (Dan), Rosalinda Cepeda Ramirez (Randy), Robert Cepeda; grandchildren, his pumpkin head, Angelita Haslem (Larry), Daniel Jose "DJay" Gutierrez, Alyssa Gutierrez (Marcus Velasquez), Benjamin Galvan (Dominique Licea), Joshua Ramirez (Emily Ayala) whom he loved as his own, Krista Ramirez, Robert Cepeda Jr., Yolanda Nicole Cepeda, Jared Cepeda, Veronica Gonzalez, Anthony Rodriguez and Anissa Rodriguez; great grandchildren, Mateo Ramirez, Liam Licea, Ysabella, Ry Ry and Javie and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Rosehill Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelMHolly.com for the Cepeda family.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020