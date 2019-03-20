|
Jose Santiago Vielma
Corpus Christi, TX
Jose Santiago Vielma, age 61, passed away in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 15, 2019.
Born in Edinburg, Texas, on December 18, 1957, Jose lived in Pharr, Texas, where he first attended St. Margaret's Catholic School and then graduated from St. Anthony High School Seminary in San Antonio, Texas.
He moved to Corpus Christi in 1970 where he established himself as a prominent custom home builder and business owner of Santiago Homes. Jose is also an avid golfer and a member of the North Shore Country Club in Portland, Texas. His greatest joy is spending time with his only grandson, Brian Santiago Smasal.
Jose is preceded in death by his parents, Raymundo and Frances Vielma.
He is survived by wife of 35 years, Sandra Godoy; son, Carlos Flores; daughter, Jimi Denise Smasal (husband Brian Nicholas Smasal); his sister, Maria Guadalupe Vielma-Drewry (husband Richard); brother, Jose Raymundo Vielma (wife Barbara); sister, Maria Margarita Vielma-Silva (husband Ted); brothers, Jose Roberto Vielma and Jose Andres Vielma (wife Janie) along with 20 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 followed by a Memorial Service at 2:00 pm at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 20, 2019