Jose Santos SolizCorpus Christi - Jose Santos Soliz, age 78, passed away July 26, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1942 to Santos and Regina Soliz in Robstown, Texas and was raised in Beeville, Texas.Jose married his wife, Delia Garcia Soliz of 27 years on June 14, 2006. Jose was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, son and cousin.Jose enjoyed spending quality time with his family, shooting pool, poker, fishing, and watching the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros. He will always be remembered for his devotion to his family, spiritual and casual conversations with family and old friends, admiration and love towards Hortencia and Delia. Although he displayed such a hard exterior, Jose was truly a gentle soul and exchanged many jokes and laughs with close family members.Jose is preceded in death by his beloved first wife Hortencia Y. Soliz, daughter, Isabel Soliz, parents, Santos and Regina Soliz, brother, Servando Soliz, and sisters, Audelia S. Ponce and Eloisa S. Barrientes.Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 27 years, Delia G. Soliz, children, Esmeralda P. Soliz, Carlos Soliz (Debbie), Oscar Soliz, Jose S. Soliz, Jr., Mauricio Soliz (Ina), Corina Soliz, step children, Veronica San Miguel, Eddie San Miguel, Jr., Albert Ortiz, Alex Ortiz, Al Ortiz, grandchildren, Isabel M. Perez, Bradlee J. Soliz, Emerald L. Perez, Ernesto O. Perez, Jr., November L. Soliz, Ariana T. Soliz, Hortencia O. Hudson, Jose S. Santos, III., Jason M. Soliz, Regina L. Soliz, Carlos A. Soliz, Nia L. Soliz, Esmeralda A. Soliz, Ryan T. Soliz, step-grandchildren, Mario Cervantes, Jr., Desirae San Miguel, Crystal San Miguel, Adam Perez, Alyssa Ortiz, Austin Perez, A.J. Trevino, great-grandchildren, Noah and Lou, siblings; Noe Soliz, Ramon (Esperanza) Soliz and Rosa S. Zuniga.Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. A rosary service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening, for immediate family only. A live stream of the Rosary will be available for family and friends to view from their home. Masks are required. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Our Lady of Pilar Catholic Church. Due to COVID-19, we are asking that you meet us at Memory Gardens Cemetery at 10:30 a.m.Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Carlos Soliz, Oscar Soliz, Jose S. Soliz, Jr., Mauricio Soliz, Albert Ortiz, Mario Cervantes, Jr., and honorary pallbearers are Bradlee J. Soliz and Ernest O. Soliz, Jr.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Corpus Christi Funeral Home.