Jose Trevino
Corpus Christi - Jose Trevino, 93, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away July 9, 2020. Jose was born in Cuero, Texas on December 25, 1926. He was married to Teresa G. Trevino for 63 years. At the age of 7 years old, Jose began working as a migrant farm worker along side of his brothers. He and his family traveled to work the fields throughout the United States. His travels took him to the states of Arizona, New Mexico, California, and Colorado to name a few. Jose also worked as a longshoreman for ILA #26 at the Port of Corpus Christi and as a gardener and yardman. He had a strong work ethic and took great pride in working hard to provide for his family. Jose continued working well into his mid-eighties and only retired at his family's insistence. Jose's interest in the Bible's message motivated him to learn to read with the help of his Bible tutor. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on December 24, 1961. Jose was preceded in death by many beloved family members including sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers and sisters. Jose Trevino is survived by his wife, Teresa Trevino and his children, Gilbert (Beatrice) Trevino, Rafaela (Ezequiel) De La Fuente, Sara (Brian) Rogers, David Trevino, Jose Trevino Jr, Ruperto Trevino and Estella Rivera, his loving brother Elogio Trevino, many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home and found at memorygardens.com
