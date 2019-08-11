|
Joseph Albert Busch
Portland, TX. - Born March 12, 1927 in Joliet, Illinois the son of William Arthur and Margaret Busch, Joe passed away peacefully in his home (Portland, TX) with his family gathered at his bedside on Friday, August 2, 2019. Joe led a rich and full life from beginning to end. He served in the U.S. Navy, serving abroad and within the U.S. for just over 24 years. He met and married his wife, Betty Jean Rayburn, while stationed in Germany in 1953. Joe and Betty later began their family in Norfolk, VA with the adoption of their daughter, Jo Ann in 1961. Retirement from the Navy and employment by LTV/E-Systems, now known as Raytheon Corporation, brought Joe and his family to Greenville, Texas, punctuated by the birth of their son, Jason, in July 1968. Joe enjoyed a 24 plus year second career and celebrated his retirement with many wonderful years of travel with Betty which led them to settle in Thayne, Wyoming in their later years. Joe was an avid sports enthusiast which included baseball, football, bowling and golf, and he excelled at all. Upon his wife's death in 2002, Joe continued to embrace life and his love for the game of golf, which he had shared with Betty. He resided part-time in St. George, UT where one of his greatest joys was to share and teach the love of this game with others.
Joe was a devoted catholic, military man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. His priorities in life were simple - God, Country and Family. He had a contagious smile and laugh and never knew a stranger. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, two sisters (Leona and Margie), brother (Bill) and grandson (Joseph). He is survived by his daughter Jo Ann Busch and husband Trent of Portland, TX; son Jason Busch and wife Alice of Portland, OR; Grandson Robert Horn and wife Laura; and their two children, his great-grandchildren, Gracye Lynne and Joseph Blaine Lee of White Oak, TX, as well as his extended family and many dear friends. He has left a legacy of love and kindness wherever he has gone, and an indelible mark on the lives of many. He will be greatly missed, but will live on through each of those whose lives he touched.
A gathering of family & friends in Memorial will be held at Brookdale Sr. Living located at 401 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX on Saturday, Aug. 24th at 10:00 AM. Cremains will be scattered at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to AIM Hospice of Rockport, TX - www.aimhospicecoastal.org or call (361) 729-0507
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 11, 2019