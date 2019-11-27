Resources
Joseph Alexander Wilburn

Joseph Alexander Wilburn, 77, passed away November 25, 2019. Joe was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he was wounded several times and was awarded the Purple Heart with an Oak leaf cluster. He is survived by his loving wife, Emilia Wilburn, daughters, Yvonne Wilburn (Steve Ortiz), Kyleen Santomauro (Mike) and Michelle Sanchez (Ben), and his son Joseph Wilburn (Cynthia), ten grandchildren and 1 great grandson. Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019 at Guardian funeral home chapel with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic church. Burial with Military honors will follow in the Coastal Bend State Veterans cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
