Joseph Anthony Zorn
Rockport, TX - Joseph Anthony Zorn, 73, was born on August 10, 1945 in Patterson, LA and went to be with the Lord on May 09, 2019 in Rockport, TX. Joseph served in the U.S. Marine Corps and was a Veteran of the Vietnam War.
Mr. Zorn was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Zorn; his parents, Helen and Casey Zorn; one brother, William Zorn.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Kylie (Chase) Silchenstedt of Rockport, TX; two grandchildren, Shelby Hudson and Chloe Silchenstedt; one brother, Vincent Zorn.
Joseph was a great husband, father, brother and over all an amazing person. He enjoyed cards especially playing poker, Triangle Peg Solitaire but above all spending time with family and friends. His memory will live on in the hearts of all his family and friends.
Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home of Aransas Pass, TX.
Pastor David Dear will be officiating the service.
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements entrusted to:
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W. Wheeler Ave.
Aransas Pass, Texas 78336
361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 13, 2019