Joseph Catenazzo
Corpus Christi -
Joseph Catenazzo, age 97, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born to Joseph and Antoinett Catenazzo. He was an only child. He had a very interesting early life growing up in Brooklyn, N.Y. From an early age he wanted to join the Navy. He wrote very edifying stories of his time in the Civilian Conservation Corps (C.C.C.) and of his activities in the Navy.
He was a Pearl Harbor survivor. Dad was part of an advanced force which landed in Japan before the official armistice was signed. He served 20 years with the Navy. After military service, he worked for the Navy Exchange System, retiring in 1987.
Joe married the love of his life, Jean, and had six children. He was a wonderful father and a God fearing man. As a family, we could not ask for more!
He lost his children, Jocelyn and Antoniette in a car accident in Siciy and a son, James who was special needs. He is survived by his sons Joseph and David (Suzy) and a daughter, Janice. He also had three grandchildren, Alex, Joshua and Gabriella.
Special friends includes John Grgurichh, Lynda Renfrow, Nancy and Fermin Garza, Cheryl Parr and Robin Bernard. The family wishes to thank Bishop Carmody for his caring spiritual assistance in Dad's last days.
Graveside services to be held at Seaside, Wed., May 8 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 7 to May 8, 2019