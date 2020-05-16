|
Joseph "Joe" Crawford
Calallen - Joseph "Joe" Crawford, 57, of Calallen, Texas passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born July 11, 1962 in Denison, Texas. He was retired from Bronco Oil Field Services after over 20 years of service.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Wanda Gowan Crawford; his daughter, Sarah Crawford; his three brothers, Richard Crawford, Larry Crawford and Freddy Gowan.
He is survived by his wife, Gay Crawford; his daughter, Hannah Diane Crawford; his son, David Allen Crawford; his two sisters, Frances "Susie" Ramos and her husband, Gabriel, and Wanda Fletcher and her husband, James; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 P.M. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Robstown Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 16 to May 17, 2020