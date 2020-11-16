Joseph Daniel Escamilla
Corpus Chrsiti - Joseph Daniel Escamilla, age 42, passed away November 10, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1978 to Gaudelio and Diana Escamilla in San Diego, TX, and was raised in Mathis, TX.
Joseph married his wife, Gabrielle Escamilla, of 14 years on October 30, 2005. He was employed by Brand Safway, and took great pride in his work. Joseph was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed dearly by all who knew him. He enjoyed fishing, cooking outdoors, and spending time with family. He will always be remembered for his serious nature, observant disposition, amazing chicken wings, devotion to his job, and his love for his family.
Joseph is preceded in death by his mother, Diana Escamilla and father, Gaudelio Escamilla. Joey is survived by his children: Justyne Escamilla, Mia Thomas, Ashton Escamilla, Aiden Escamilla, and Liam Thomas; his siblings: Diana Escamilla, Rose Escamilla, Rebecca Escamilla, Gaudelio (Jr) Escamilla, Theresa Escamilla, and Jessie Coronado. Joseph left behind many friends that will always consider him a brother.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A livestream of the service will be available on Joseph's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com