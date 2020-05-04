|
|
Joseph Daniel (Dan) McCauley
Kingsville - Mr. Joseph Daniel (Dan) McCauley, 79, beloved Husband, Father, and grandfather was called home by his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ, on April 27, 2020. He passed peacefully at home with family by his side. He entered this world on July 31, 1940, in Kingsville, Texas.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years and love of his life, Sandra Loree McCalla McCauley; 2 daughters ;Vicki Aldeen of Georgetown, TX and Valerie Coonse, of Brenham, TX, as well as 4 grandchildren: Nathan Trevino, Cameron Coonse, Natalie Trevino and Amanda Tyner.
Dan always put his family first and foremost and loved them more than life itself. Dan was retired from Celanese after 37 years. He also served in the Coastguard Reserve for 8 years. Dan was an avid fan of The Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas. He attended various sporting events on a regular basis to cheer on his Javelina's. Dan was an excellent handyman and carpenter. He loved doing projects or building items for his wife and friends. Dan had a love of music and played the drums and sang in a local band. The band played at the local Elks lodge for various occasions. Danny also played the guitar and enjoyed various genres of music. Some of his favorites was old country, and Zydeco music. One of Dan's favorite things to do when relaxing at home was watching old westerns or watching sports on TV.
He is preceded in death his mother and father; Joseph D McCauley Sr. and wife Winifred House McCauley, as well as his brother, David McCauley.
At this time, a memorial service is pending and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020