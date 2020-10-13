Joseph Edward Sullivan



Rockport - Rockport, Texas



Joseph Edward Sullivan died peacefully at home on October 2, 2020. He was born on August 25, 1930 in Niagara Falls, New York. His family moved to Corpus Christi in 1932. He later graduated from Corpus Christi College Academy and served with the Marine Corp in Korea. He married Jerre Marie Shotwell in April 1952, the love of his life. He was with the F.W. Woolworth Co. for 33 years during which time he and his family lived in Corpus Christi; Little Rock, Arkansas; Kansas City, Marshall, and St. Louis, Missouri; Austin, Texas; Duncan, Oklahoma; San Antonio and Houston, Texas. In 1987, he retired to "wonderful Rockport, Texas ……So long, Joe".



Joseph is preceded in death by his son, Joseph Sullivan Jr.; his parents, Francis and Pauline Sullivan; his brothers, Francis and John L. Sullivan; and a sister, Paula Baimbridge.



Left to cherish the beautiful memories are his loving wife, Jerre Sullivan, of Rockport TX; sons, Michael (Polly) Sullivan of Houston, TX and John Patrick Sullivan of Rockport, TX; daughters, Dianne (Rob) Ressmann of Dripping Springs, TX and Mary Sullivan (Carlos Garza) of Cedar Park, TX; sisters, Augusta Bradley of Corpus Christi, TX and Kathryn Bailey of Corpus Christi, TX; grandchildren, Andrew (Tana) Taylor of Houston, TX; Wendy (Justin) Moore of Amagansett, NY; Jenni (Mark) Turk of Austin, TX; Zach Ressmann of Austin, TX; Emily (Derek) Miller of Boston, MA; Kate Ressmann of Austin, TX; Leslie Sullivan of Denver, CO; Ben Ressmann of Austin, TX; Julia Sullivan of Taos, NM; and Kristin (Juan) Garduno of Corpus Christi, TX; great-grandchildren, Calvin and Emily Moore of Amagansett, NY; Emerson and Anna Miller of Boston, MA; Otis and Arlo Turk of Austin, TX; Julia, Hart, and Hayes Taylor of Houston, TX; and Kymber Layne Garduno of Corpus Christi, TX.



Services are being planned for a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store