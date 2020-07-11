Joseph Janca



Yoakum - Joseph Janca, 92, completed his work on earth, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, to join his beloved wife in their heavenly home. He was born January 21, 1928 in LaGrange to Willie and Cyrilla (Peters) Janca.



He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict, was a member of American Legion and a member of K.J.T. for over 75 years. He married his beloved Dorothy (Rohan) Janca September 27, 1949 and they were married for 66 years, until her passing December 18, 2015. He mourned her loss and rejoices to be together again.



Survivors are his son, Donald Janca and wife Sharon (Hermes) Janca of Yoakum; grandchildren, Nikki Nichols (Josh) of Katy, Trey Janca and Drew Janca of Yoakum.



Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy Janca; sister, Lillian Fojtik; brother, Louis Janca.



Graveside Service were held 10 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating.



Memorial Mass to be held at a later date.



Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Arrangements by Thiele Cooper Funeral Home, 361-293-5656.









