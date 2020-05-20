|
Joseph Lev Hunt
Corpus Christi - Joseph Lev Hunt, age 95, passed away on May 20, 2020. He was born on May 8, 1925 to Burma Horne and Joseph Lev Hunt in Lometa, TX. He was raised in Cleburne, TX and graduated from the University of Texas Austin.
Joseph enlisted in the United States Navy from December 28th, 1942 to December 12, 1944. During his time in the Navy he served on the Destroyer USS McCord as an Ensign. He continued his service in the reserves until his retirement.
Out of law school Lev was an Assistant DA in Houston. After many years with Kleberg, Mobley Locket & Weil, Lev started his own firm - Hunt, Hermansen, McKibben & Barger.
Joseph married his wife, Frances Stewart, on June 4, 1953. They were married for 57 years until her death in 2010.
Lev will always be remembered for his sense of humor, love of travel and being an avid tennis player, the devotion he had to his family and flying with his son Stewart. The Sunday Group always enjoyed his refreshments in his Merry Miler after Play and was famous for his Ramos Gin Fizz.
Lev is preceded in death by his parents and his wife Frances. Lev is survived by his children: Thomas Lev (Allison) Hunt, Margarette Hunt (Boyd) Smith, Stewart Alvin Hunt (Donna Hunt and her children, Lynn, Dominic and Anthony); grandchildren: Taylor Lev (Kayci) Hunt, Adrianne Allan Hunt (Fabian) Silva, Callie Frances Hunt, Stewart Louis Smith and Christopher Aaron Smith; and great-grandchildren: Mason Calhoun Hunt, Jackson Gene Hunt, Cruz Santiago Silva, Selah Lucina Silva and Magnolia Taylor Silva.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park.
The family would like to give their thanks to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living for the care that they showed Joseph.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of LT. CDR, Joseph Lev Hunt to Marine Memorial at marinesmemorial.org.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 20 to May 21, 2020