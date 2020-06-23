Joseph Monroe Gonzales
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Monroe Gonzales

Corpus Christi - Joseph Monroe Gonzales, age 38, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1981 to Joe and Tamara Gonzales in Kingsville, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from Carroll High School in 2000.

Joseph was a loving son, brother and uncle.

Joseph is survived by his mother Tammy Gonzales, father Joe Gonzales and brother Jeremy Gonzales.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

For those who cannot attend the service, livestreaming will be available at www.seasidefuneral.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved