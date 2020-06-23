Joseph Monroe Gonzales
Corpus Christi - Joseph Monroe Gonzales, age 38, passed away on June 11, 2020. He was born on November 2, 1981 to Joe and Tamara Gonzales in Kingsville, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from Carroll High School in 2000.
Joseph was a loving son, brother and uncle.
Joseph is survived by his mother Tammy Gonzales, father Joe Gonzales and brother Jeremy Gonzales.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
For those who cannot attend the service, livestreaming will be available at www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.