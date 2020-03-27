|
Joseph Monroe Marcum
Corpus Christi - Joseph Monroe Marcum, born December 3, 1964 at Beyer Hospital in Ypsilanti, MI, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at his home in Corpus Christi, Texas, surrounded by his loving family, after a year-long battle with colon cancer.
Young Joe Marcum excelled at baseball, school and anything he put his mind to. As a child there were two very special people in his life who provided stability and love: his Nana, Mary Rose Bourke, and Ray Townsend, who was a grandfather figure to all the Marcum boys. Ray spent valuable time with Joe and his brothers taking them to Michigan hockey games and to his cottage in Northern Michigan where Joe and his brothers found their love of fishing, the outdoors and mischief-making.
Joe graduated from the University of Michigan in 1987 with a B.A. in Political Science and three years later a Juris Doctorate at the University of Arkansas Law School. It was there that he met his wife, Karen Shoemake.
Joe was a hardworking, determined man. Neither losing or quitting were in his vocabulary and there was no shame in getting a big "W" if your team earned it. Joe was not one to talk about his achievements; he led by example and let his actions speak for him.
Joe and Karen were blessed with five extraordinary children - Amanda, Matthew, Casey, Meredith and Mattie. Joe's life revolved around his children; coaching baseball and basketball teams, helping them with their homework, spending time with them and molding them to be the terrific young people they have become. As successful as he was at so many other things in his life, there was nothing he excelled at more than being a loving father and great example to his children. His daughter Amanda became an attorney and worked side by side with her dad, Casey and his dad were best friends, Merebear was her daddy's star athlete and his "little Pickle" Mattie could do no wrong. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Matthew; his Nana, Mary R. Bourke and his Grandma Marcum, Mary Marcum.
His survivors include his wife of 29 years, Karen; his children, Amanda, Casey, Meredith and Mattie Marcum of Corpus Christi, Texas; his parents, Doug and Lee Marcum; his brothers, Doug (Joelle) Marcum and Jason (Anita) Marcum; his sisters, Tammy (Mark) Minder and Cindy Dell'Anno; and several nieces, nephews and great friends.
Funeral service preparations were in the care of Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas. Private services were held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Seaside Memorial Park, where his family spoke lovingly and fondly about the man who brought them all together. A memorial service will be planned in the future. For more information, contact the family at [email protected] https://www.maxwellpdunne.com/obituary/joseph-marcum
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020