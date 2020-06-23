Joseph Neil Elliott
Joseph Neil Elliott

Corpus Christi - Joseph Neil Elliott, age 82, passed away June 19, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1938 to Martha Kirkman Elliott and Duard L. Elliott in Sinton, Texas. He was raised in East Los Angeles, California. He graduated from DelMar College in 1965 and served in the Navy from 1955-1975. He retired as an ADR1.

Joseph Neil Elliott was married to his wife, Trasie Rideout Elliott for 61 years. He will always be remember for his devotion to family and his country. Joseph Neil Elliott is survived by his wife, Trasie R. Elliott; his children Patti Elliott-Harmon and Thomas N. Elliott; grandchildren, David E. Harmon, Ian Q. Harmon, Jessica Elliott and John Elliott.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
