|
|
Joseph Samman
Joseph Samman, age 91, died peacefully at his home on March 24, 2020.
He and his twin sister Josie were born in Taft, Texas on March 15, 1929. They were the youngest of nine children born to Anton Samman and Carrie Ogdee Samman. In the 10th grade, Joe and his family moved to Corpus Christi where he spent the remainder of his years.
Joe graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1947. After graduation he was drafted into the Army where he served during the Korean War. After getting out of the Army, Joe went to work for the Southern Pacific Railroad as a traffic clerk/assistant office manager. He remained in that job for 45 years, until retirement. He was a member of the Corpus Christi Traffic Club.
Joe had a number of hobbies. He loved to cook and his family especially enjoyed meals centered around his Lebanese heritage. He also loved to garden and go to garage sales. Another pastime was traveling with his wife Ann. They were fortunate to visit many interesting places. During his retirement years, Joe was a member at Wesley United Methodist Church where he was a vital member.
Joe leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Ann Samman; one child, Carrie Barnett (Jeff) of Houston; four grandchildren, Hayden Brooks Barnett (Karina), Sarah Christine Mottu (Jon), Rebecca Ann Barnett, and Amanda Gail Barnett; one great grandchild, Aveline Adell Barnett; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe loved his family so very much and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank Dr. Tschaurner and his staff for the excellent care they provided as well as Harbor Hospice. A special thank you to the caregivers that worked tirelessly to make sure Joe was well cared for. Thank you Lupe, Olga, Yolanda, and Irene.
A memorial service for Joe will be held at a future date.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020