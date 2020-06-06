Joseph "Joe" Samuel BlackCorpus Christi - Joseph Samuel Black ("Joe"), 78, of Corpus Christi passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020, in the loving presence of his children.Funeral services will begin with visitation at 10 AM, and services at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home in Corpus Christi.Joe was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Wendell and Violet Black on January 4, 1942.A 1961 graduate of W. B. Ray High School, Joe's career paths varied from law school to entrepreneur, culminating with a decision to join the ranks of a then little-known company called Aflac. Joe found great success as an independent Aflac agent, bringing with him a level of integrity that would help build friendships and trusting relationships with co-workers and clients alike that would last throughout his life.On a lighter note, Joe's love for the culinary arts took him on distant journeys all in the search for top notch Texas BBQ joints. He was a natural when it came to old-school grilling techniques; he frowned upon gas grills, then inexplicably purchased one … and he was never quite able to make the adjustment. Joe maintained and enjoyed a beautiful backyard poolside oasis. Unfortunately, pockets would prove his undoing, as several cellphones fell victim to dives in the deep end. Joe also held firm to strong conservative principles. He possessed a stubborn determination that helped him to conquer difficult battles, including a life-threatening gunshot wound as a teenager, and cancer later in life. But all in all, he was known for his warm personality and his own special brand of slightly off-kilter sense of humor.Joe is preceded in death by his loving wife, Molly (Miller) Black; his parents, Clarence Wendell and Violet (McKibben) Black; and his brother, Dale Black. He is survived by daughter, Tambi Parker and her husband Keith; son, Joseph Black and his wife, Terri Jo; daughter, Kimberly Evaristo and her husband Mike; grandchildren, Bryana, Kati, Thomas and wife Maddie, CJ, Riley, Cagney, and Colton; mother-in-law, Doris Miller; sisters-in-law and brother in-law, Andranette (Bill) Humphries, Phyllis (Perry) Timme, & Mark (Jeannie) Miller; and high school sweetheart and former spouse of 34 years, Jeanne Freeman and her husband Mike.The family will receive friends at 402 Sheridan Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas following the funeral service.