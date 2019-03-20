|
|
SFC Joseph T. Morrison (Retired)
Corpus Christi, TX
SFC Joseph T. Morrison, age 97, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. He was born May 19, 1921 in Winona, Texas to Rodney K. and Jessie Morrison.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia, sister Willie Elizabeth, brother Ray, and his parents.
He attended Winona High School, and later received his GED.
After leaving East Texas, he first worked in civil service as an airplane and engine mechanic for the Department of the Army from 1941 to 1944 and was dispatched to Panama during those years. He then enlisted in the U.S. Army in July 1944 and served his country for twenty years.
He was first deployed to Caille, France in February 1945, where he was assigned to the Army Ground Forces Artillery Corps, and was responsible for the driving and operation of large trucks.
Other deployments during his military career included Japan, Germany and Korea. He fought during the Korean Conflict and received a Bronze Star for bravery. Other medals he received included four Good Conduct medals; Army of Occupation ribbons for Germany and Japan; WWII Victory medal; European-Asian-Middle Eastern Campaign ribbon and a Sharpshooter Badge with Carbine Bar.
After retiring from the Army as a Sergeant First Class, he worked at the Corpus Christi Army Depot as an aircraft mechanic for twenty-seven years, where he also received several commendations for his superior performance and dedication to his tasks.
Joseph (J.T.) was a quiet and humble man who enjoyed his gardening and being outdoors, and always had a soft spot for several pets he had over the years including Rocky (a stray found when he was stationed in Japan), Lady, and several other pets. He loved his family and missed his wife who has been gone for twenty years.
He was a great man and a doting father.
He is survived by his daughter Kay Elizabeth and son-in-law Glen Richard Sullivan and several relatives in Tyler, Texas.
A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 20, 2019