Joseph Wyatt
Corpus Christi - Joseph Wyatt passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 54. He was born in Corpus Christi on January 27, 1965. He will be dearly missed.
Joseph is preceded in death by his parents, Mattie and Elliott Wyatt; brother, Elliott Wyatt Jr.; sister, Melinda Wyatt.
He leaves his loving memories to his beloved wife of 17 years, Josephine Lynn Wyatt; his children, Malik and Mattie Wyatt; his aunts, Mose Zell Washington, Simonetta McMullian, Debra Webb and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly, 3442 Holly Rd. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at 6:00 p.m. that same evening.
Burial will be held at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery with Full Military Honors at a later date.
To offer your condolences visit www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 1, 2019