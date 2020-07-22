1/1
Josephine Pearrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Pearrell

Corpus Christi - Josephine Pearrell, age 83, passed away on July 18, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1937 to Mr. and Mrs. Jose P. Chavez in Sand, Texas.

Josephine married the love of her life, Larry W. Pearrell, on August 2, 1961.

Josephine was preceded in death by her husband L.W. Pearrell and her parents. Left to cherish her memories are her son Harry (Belinda) Pearrell, grandsons David H. (Tammy) Pearrell and Christopher Pearrell, great-grandchildren David Harely Pearrell Jr., Kyleigh Pearrell, Emeral Pearrell, Christopher Jr., Cameron Pearrell and Clint Pearrell. She also had family in Versailles, Ohio and Idaho Falls, Idaho.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the Staff and Nurses at Alameda Oaks for the humane and compassionate manner in which Josephine was cared for.

A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 22 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved