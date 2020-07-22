Josephine Pearrell



Corpus Christi - Josephine Pearrell, age 83, passed away on July 18, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1937 to Mr. and Mrs. Jose P. Chavez in Sand, Texas.



Josephine married the love of her life, Larry W. Pearrell, on August 2, 1961.



Josephine was preceded in death by her husband L.W. Pearrell and her parents. Left to cherish her memories are her son Harry (Belinda) Pearrell, grandsons David H. (Tammy) Pearrell and Christopher Pearrell, great-grandchildren David Harely Pearrell Jr., Kyleigh Pearrell, Emeral Pearrell, Christopher Jr., Cameron Pearrell and Clint Pearrell. She also had family in Versailles, Ohio and Idaho Falls, Idaho.



The family would like to extend their thanks to the Staff and Nurses at Alameda Oaks for the humane and compassionate manner in which Josephine was cared for.



A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.









