Josette Flores Grady



Corpus Christi, TX



On February 11, 2019, at 6:05 a.m., Josette Flores-Grady passed away peacefully at age 50. She was born March 10, 1968 in Galveston Texas to Gonzolo and Eva Flores. Graduating from Ray High School in 1986, she would go on to marry Marty Grady on November 6, 1993. She is preceded in death by her grandparents Cosme and Delphina Pena, and Rudolpho and Petra Flores, and by her mother Eva Flores. She is survived by her father Gonzolo Flores (and Pauline Fitzgerald), her husband Marty Grady, her two sons Monte and Bryan Flores-Grady, and numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and close friends whom she all loved very much. Special thanks are given to her cousins Sylvia and Melissa Flores, Melinda Hinojosa-Polanco, Charlie and Isabelle Benavides, lifelong friends Lisa Lara and Albert Valent who were by her side until the very end, and to all the nurses and doctors at Spohn South who took care of her in her final days. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday February 14, 2019 at Seaside Funeral home, 4357 Ocean Dr. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary