Josie Mungia Munoz
Robstown - Josie Mungia Munoz, 78, was called to be with our Lord on June 23, 2019. She was born on November 10, 1940 in Falfurrias, Texas to Domingo and Susana Garcia Mungia. She was a Catholic and a longtime resident of Robstown, Texas. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ruben Munoz, three brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her son, Arnold (Rachel) Munoz; her niece, Diane (Ira) Herrero; her sister, Janie (Joe) Silguero. She was also blessed with four grandchildren, Marissa Menn, Arnold (Jennifer) Munoz, Jr., Ruben Munoz, Sean Munoz, five great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-40
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 26, 2019