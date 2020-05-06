Services
Corpus Christi - Jovita Chapa, 83, passed away on May 4, 2020. She was born in San Diego, Texas on February 19, 1937.

Jovita was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a passion for sharing her talents as a florist, baker, and seamstress with her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Humberto Chapa, parents, Ramon and Candelaria Vela, and brothers Ruben Vela, Ramon Vela Jr., Jose Vela, and sisters, Hilda V. Longoria, Ninfa V. Garcia, and step sister Irma Trigo.

Jovita leaves behind to cherish her memories, her sons Bert (Anna) Chapa and Tony (Esmer) Chapa, and daughter Berta (Lupe) Gomez. Mariceli (Christopher) Green and Romeo (Patsy) Garcia whom she loved as her own children. Six grandchildren - Christopher Chapa, Stephanie Chapa, Louie Gomez, Elizabeth (John) Rivera, Gabby Gomez, and Candace Chapa; brothers Santiago (Gloria) Vela and Ricardo Vela and sisters Elena Idalia (Alberto) Martinez, Minerva (Adan) Garza, Bertha Contreras, and Thelma Barringer and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Family will be receiving friends and relatives at 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel in Corpus Christi, Texas with a holy rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A Funeral service will be held Friday, May 8, at 11:30 a.m. She will be laid to rest alongside her beloved husband at Coastal Bend Estate Veterans cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, it is enforced all attendees wear a mask and maintain social distancing at the funeral home. The burial is restricted to immediate family members only.
