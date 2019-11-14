Services
Joy Faye Buffaloe Lowak


1928 - 2019
Joy Faye Buffaloe Lowak Obituary
Joy Faye Buffaloe Lowak

Corpus Christi - Joy Faye Buffaloe Lowak, resident of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the age of 91.

Joy was born August 12, 1928, in Palacios, Texas, the daughter of Frank Buffaloe and Mary Elizabeth Lowe Buffaloe. Joy married Lawrence Edward "Buddy" Lowak on May 14, 1949. Joy taught school for many years at St. Patrick Catholic School, St. Cyril Methodius Catholic School, Meadowbrook Elementary School, and Montclair Elementary School.

Joy is survived by her children, Shari Lynn Wilson (Mike), Lawrence "Larry" Edward Lowak Jr. (Beverly), and Gregory Thomas Lowak (Kaye); five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Joy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Buddy; her parents; and her siblings, Opal Lee Zunker and Hugh Franklin Buffaloe.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Poth, Texas. The recitation of the rosary will begin at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, followed by the celebration of the Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Poth. Interment will follow at Blessed Sacrament Cemetery in Poth.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
