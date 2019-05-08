|
|
Joyce Aboud Locker
Corpus Christi - "Your memory feels like home to me. So, whenever my mind wanders, it always finds its way back to you."
Joyce Ann Aboud Locker, age 80 of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away peacefully at home on May 3, 2019 with her family by her side. God called her home to her heavenly family after a courageous five-year battle with ovarian cancer.
Joyce was born in Dallas, TX on October 5, 1938 to Albert George Aboud of Detroit, MI and Evelyn Helen Samman of Corpus Christi, TX. After spending her first few years in Detroit, MI, she spent the last 75 years of her life living in Corpus Christi, TX.
Joyce, "Mom", "Mema", "Grandmommy", imbued values of family, faith, honesty, integrity and compassion on her family. She was always full of energy and gave of herself selflessly throughout her life. This was never more apparent than the incredible care she provided to her own mother during the last years of her life. She lived life on the straight and narrow path and could always be counted on as the moral compass of our family.
Joyce was a 1956 graduate of W.B. Ray High School, and spent her early years working for Central Power & Light. She left CP&L to become a stay at home mom, volunteering at church, PTA, scouting, neighborhood functions and countless other activities. She provided a firm foundation on which her family flourished. Once her children were school age, she returned to work for Sears, initially part time, and eventually working in the executive and personnel departments. She retired from Sears after 25 years. She was a lifelong Episcopalian who spent her childhood years at The Church of the Good Shepherd and later as a member of St. Bartholomew's since the early 1960's.
Her favorite pastime however, was family and friends. She loved family gatherings more than anything and relished getting to cook and push food on everyone. She especially loved cooking many of the Syrian dishes that she had grown up with. She loved hearing the details of everyone's life, not only her family but also everyone else she met. She loved people and one of her favorite sayings was "You've got to be a friend to make a friend". She had many and was unforgettable.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted husband of 27 years, Herbert Dexter Locker; two children, Ronald A. (Natalie) Wood of Houston, TX and Melanie Evelyn (John) Hardie of Corpus Christi, TX; seven grandchildren, John Ford Hardie, Andrew Jacob Wood, Rachel Elizabeth Wood, Julianne Grace Hardie (Brian) Bridges, Bethany Joy Hardie, Matthew Ryan Wood, Rebecca Catherine Wood; her brother, George Albert (Frances) Aboud; nieces Louise Aboud (Scott) Persinger, Christina Aboud (Daniel) Morrow; Uncle Joe (Ann) Samman; numerous cousins and a multitude of friends and acquaintances.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Pamela Soliman (MD Andersen), and Dr. Mike Neff (Corpus Christi) and their staffs. Not only did they provide excellent care, they truly cared about Joyce as a person, not just as a patient. Special thanks to the Angel Bright Hospice staff for the exceptional care and comfort they provided to mom over the past few months and to her many friends who checked in with her and brought such joy to her life.
Joyce will be laid to rest at Seaside Memorial Park next to her beloved parents. Following a private family interment service, a memorial service to celebrate her extraordinary life will be held at 2:30pm on May 12, 2019 at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in remembrance of Joyce.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 8 to May 12, 2019