Joyce Ann Fondren
Corpus Christi - Joyce Ann Fondren was born on August 31, 1938 in Poth, Texas, and was joyfully embraced by her precious Lord and Savior on September 28, 2019. She spent her childhood in Corpus Christi, Texas, and grew to be a lovely young lady. She attended Miller High School, obtained her GED and then earned a diploma from Durham Business College. She then went to work for Pittsburgh Plate Glass where she met the love of her life, Herbert Fondren, and after a short three-month courtship, they married on September 7, 1956. That was just the beginning of their love story and 63 glorious years together. They had four daughters, Patricia, Denise, Raelene and Misty, whom they raised in a loving Christian home.
Joyce's family was everything to her. When the girls were younger, she sewed all their clothes, somehow managed to get all four girls to church in their Sunday best, all while looking like she stepped out of a magazine. She loved celebrating birthdays and holidays with her family. She enjoyed cooking for them, developed a passion for baking, and became known for her famous brownies and the best pecan pie ever, but her favorite thing for dinner was eating out! In addition to being a devoted mother and wife, Joyce worked part-time at Thurman-Fondren Glass Co. which she and her husband opened in 1962. She was very involved in her church, singing in choir, being a church hostess, and teaching a Sunday School class. She was a Godly woman and was a wonderful example to so many.
When the girls began to marry and leave home, she mastered new hobbies including needlepoint, crocheting and ceramics. Then as her daughters began to have children, her grandchildren became her greatest passion, and my how she loved and adored them all! She was always there for them, having them stay at her house in the summers and holidays, playing games, cooking, making crafts, and even vacationing together. They each learned so much from their Grandma/Meemaw/Nani - to always have fun and enjoy life to the fullest, to always be there for your family, to love deeply, forgive each other, and to love the Lord.
Joyce was beautiful, charming, funny and had a smile that lit up any room. She and her husband had lifelong friendships with many couples, and she loved traveling, playing games and socializing with them. She was loved by everyone, and as many have said about her, SHE WAS A CLASSY LADY!
Joyce is preceded in death by her mother, Helene Fox Herron; father, Leonard Herron; and brother, Ronald Herron. She is survived by her husband, Herbert Fondren; four daughters - Patricia Smith, Denise (and Tony) Bugg, Raelene Fondren, and Misty (and Tim) Cappolino; nine grandchildren - Rebekah (and Jeremiah), Derick, Shaun, Heather, Rachel, Alyssa (and Jared), Chad, Amber and Andrew; and six great grandchildren - Audrey, Jaxon, Samuel, Spencer, Zander, and Hannah.
Visitation will be held from 6:30-9:00 PM on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, Oct 3, 2019 at Summit Church Texas, 6301 Weber Rd., Corpus Christi, TX. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
The family wishes to thank Joyce's wonderful caregivers for all the love and care they gave her--Rosie, Leann, Kathleen, Nelda and Sammie from Absolute Caring Services, and Irene, owner, along with her daughter, Donna.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019