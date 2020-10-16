Joyce Hope Jarmon



Longtime Corpus Christi resident Joyce Hope Jarmon died in her home on Monday, October 12th, 2020 at age 104. At her side during her last weeks were her daughter Jo Ann, son Paul, and granddaughter Hope.



Born on August 23rd, 1916 in Robert Lee, Texas, she was the eldest daughter of Opal 'Hope' and Paul Brown. Her parents and her sisters Marjory Lewis and Gwendolyn Schertz, all of San Angelo, Texas as well as her daughter, Leslie Hope Jarmon and son, Fredrick Castle Jarmon, preceded her in death.



Joyce attended Mary Hardin-Baylor College then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin where she received her BS in Accounting and Business Administration. After graduation, she moved to Corpus Christi to work for an accounting firm. She met her husband to be, Jake B. Jarmon Jr., while working in Corpus Christi. They married just prior to World War II.



After the war, Joyce and Jake moved to Austin with their newborn son, Jake Bryant, so Jake could attend law school. They returned to Corpus Christi after he graduated in 1948. While he was busy establishing his law practice and political career, Joyce became active in many civic groups. These included A.A.U.W., League of Women Voters, Jayceettes, Lawyers' Wives, and the Garden Club. Along with her many activities, Joyce also found time to start a large family, raising six children; Jake Bryant, Paul Brown, Leslie Hope, Fredrick Castle, Spencer Reeves and JoAnn.



After Jake's death in 1974 Joyce went to work as a court coordinator with the Nueces County District Court, serving under Judge Noah Kennedy and Judge Margarito Garza. Upon retirement Joyce followed her interests of environmental conservation and birding, joining the Sierra Club and the National Audubon Society. Ever the avid Democrat, Joyce made sure to mail-in her ballot just days before she passed.



Joyce was a fervent reader, bird watcher, music lover and traveler. This fed her active and curious mind that she loved to share. She had a large collection of masks and art that she proudly displayed at her home. Her wisdom, gratitude and passion will be missed by her children, fourteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and the many friends and neighbors who knew her.



In lieu of a memorial service at this time, we encourage everyone to honor Joyce in their own special way with a memory, personal story, practicing a random act of kindness or by making a donation to the Coastal Bend Food Bank or the Sierra Club Coastal Bend Group.









