Joyce Houghton
Corpus Christi - Joyce Laverne Dunn Houghton, 88 years old, went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2020. She was born June 17, 1932 in Boyd Chapel, Jones County, Texas, to Spurgeon and Gladys Dunn. She grew up in Hamlin, Texas where she met her husband, Bennie. They were united in marriage on September 2, 1950. After living in Flagstaff, Arizona, and Odessa, Texas, they moved to Corpus Christi in 1969. She worked for Quality Machine & Equipment Co. and Excel Pump & Machine Inc. She also owned Suburban Fashions in Robstown, Texas.
Joyce was involved in the communities she lived in. Some groups she supported includes being an Endowed Member of the Order of the Eastern Star-Odessa Chapter, the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show and Grace United Methodist Church. She loved supporting her grandchildren's sports and activities when they were growing up and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and later her great-grandchildren, friends, playing bunco, going on cruises and traveling, family reunions and being a member of the Grace United Methodist Women.
Left to cherish her memory, is her son, Randall (Gayle) Houghton; 8 grandchildren, Kari, Krista, Kaycee, and Kirby Heaton; Holly Houghton, Heather (Marty) Henderson, Heidi (Clint) Land, Randall Houghton, Jr.; and 5 great-grandchildren, Hadyn, Madisyn, Kaitlyn, Daxton, and Brody. She is also survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Kenneth Payne of Waxahachie; sisters-in-law Virginia (Frank) Bell of New Mexico and Charlotte Houghton of Wisconsin; and many numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends she made during her lifetime.
Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Bennie; a daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Sonny Heaton; 2 brothers-in-law, Lawrence and Roy Houghton; and sister-in-law, Grace Baker.
Visitation will be from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, Tuesday, September 1st, at Sawyer George Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be conducted at 10:00am, Wednesday, September 2nd at Grace United Methodist Church with entombment to follow at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Edna Garza, Estella Ramos and Aadi Home Health for the care and compassion they have shown. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Alzheimer's Association
or your favorite charity
or church.
