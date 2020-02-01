|
Joyce Larson
Corpus Christi - Joyce Larson, 76, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her residence in Freestone County near Donie, Texas.
She was born on May 24, 1943 in Roscoe, Texas, to James and Ollie Hyde, and moved to San Antonio with her family where she attended high school. Joyce married Lew Larson in 1961 and shared over fifty years of wedded bliss. Mrs. Larson lived in Corpus Christi for most of her life where she and her husband owned and operated Larson Plumbing for twenty years. They retired to Donie in 2000, where they loved the country life and raised cattle and fallow deer.
Mrs. Larson was preceded in death by her husband, Lew Larson and one brother, James Hyde.
She is survived by three children, Randy (Donna) Larson of Odem, Texas; Tammy Lee of Donie, Texas and Lew Alan Larson of Bonham, Texas. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Randy Lew (Vanessa) Larson, Stacie Risken, Hunter (Jessica) Risken and Ricky (Shana) Larson; eight great-grandchildren: Morgan Larson, Korree Risken, Jayden Yorgensen, Creed Risken, Lennox Risken, Colt Larson, Lyla Larson, and Rhett Larson; one sister: Mary Wadlington of Groesbeck, Texas; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will also be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 5:00 - 9:00 PM at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 8200 Old Brownsville Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415.
Funeral services for Mrs. Larson will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. Entombment will follow the services in Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020