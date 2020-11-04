Joyce Parrish Webb



Corpus Christi - Joyce Parrish Webb, 78, of Corpus Christi, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, November 2, 2020.



Joyce was born on May 13, 1942 in Shelbyville, Kentucky. She is the daughter of the late Nathaniel Parrish and Laura Wakefield Parrish.



There is a celebration in heaven as Joyce went "home". After suffering with Alzheimer's for the past several years she is now whole again. She will be remembered for her friendly personality and great love for her family and friends. After knowing of having Alzheimer's she prayed that she wouldn't forget her children or grandchildren. God was faithful to her request. She continued to know her family to the end.



Joyce had a very competitive spirit and was a great bowler (bowling 3 perfect games in a row!). She loved all card games and Farkle, enjoyed fishing, and loved to dance. Joyce treasured her time with family and enjoyed many nights of barbeque and games with them. Her famous quote "I made mine!!" was said very enthusiastically as she outscored everyone in games.



She was a woman of faith who could be found at Elan care facility always reading her Bible as she found her strength in the Scriptures. She was loved by all, and we will miss her great laugh and hugs but know we will see her again in heaven.



Joyce is survived by her daughters Tammy (Glenn) Rollins and Natalie Lauer; brothers Brick (Teresa) Parrish, John Parrish and sister, Debra (Scott) Prentice; 3 grandchildren, Shelby (Jacob) Gross, Taylor (Sarah) Lauer, and Travis Rollins; 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.









