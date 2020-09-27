1/1
Joyce Tunnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Tunnell

Portland - Joyce Mires Tunnell, age 94, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. She was born in Taft, Texas to George and Thelma Mires. She graduated from Taft High School and The University of Texas Austin.

In 1948 Joyce married William Franklin "Bill" Tunnell of Gregory, Texas. They lived in Corpus Christi until 1966 when they moved to Portland, Texas and resided in the same home until their deaths.

As an active member of The First Presbyterian Church in Portland, she participated in the church women's group and the bell choir. She led Camp Fire Girls troops for her daughters and was always active in her family's lives.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by four daughters: Gail Richter(Larry), Julie Eubank(Dale), JoAnn Garcia(Ray), and Amy Rodriguez(Ray); three grandchildren, one great-grandson, and two great-great grandsons. The family especially thanks her provider Cathy Heath and hospice nurses Tori Lindahl and Bill Reeves for their compassionate care.

Graveside services will be at 2 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Gregory Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home. 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland Texas 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gregory Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Limbaugh Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved