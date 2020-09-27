Joyce Tunnell
Portland - Joyce Mires Tunnell, age 94, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2020. She was born in Taft, Texas to George and Thelma Mires. She graduated from Taft High School and The University of Texas Austin.
In 1948 Joyce married William Franklin "Bill" Tunnell of Gregory, Texas. They lived in Corpus Christi until 1966 when they moved to Portland, Texas and resided in the same home until their deaths.
As an active member of The First Presbyterian Church in Portland, she participated in the church women's group and the bell choir. She led Camp Fire Girls troops for her daughters and was always active in her family's lives.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by four daughters: Gail Richter(Larry), Julie Eubank(Dale), JoAnn Garcia(Ray), and Amy Rodriguez(Ray); three grandchildren, one great-grandson, and two great-great grandsons. The family especially thanks her provider Cathy Heath and hospice nurses Tori Lindahl and Bill Reeves for their compassionate care.
Graveside services will be at 2 pm on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Gregory Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home. 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland Texas 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com