Joye Rouse Reed
Joye Rouse Reed peacefully departed this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, surrounded by her family, at the age of 96.
She was born on January 5, 1923 on the Lantana Ranch near San Diego, Texas to Lounette and Cubb Clay Rouse.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one son, Richard R. Reed.
Joye will forever be loved and missed by her husband of 29 years, U. S. Air Force Lt. Colonel (Retired), George G. Reed, Jr. of Alice, Texas; two children, Sandra Stokes Bolin of Hickman, Kentucky and Cubb Rouse Stokes (Debbie) of Fulton, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Clay (Carrie) Bolin of Henderson Kentucky, Wes (Stacy) Reed of Corpus Christi, Texas, Nick (RaeJean) Stokes of Ankara, Turkey, and Natalie (Terry) Davis of Pullman, Washington; three great-grandchildren, Logan Bolin of Henderson, Kentucky, Ronan Reed of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Cole Reed of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, followed by Funeral Service which will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Episcopal Church of the Advent in Alice, Texas, with Pastor Tom Turner officiating. Interment will follow the services at Alice Cemetery in Alice, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to the or to a .
Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary, 2061 E. Main St., Alice, Texas.
Condolences for the family may be offered at www.holmgreenmortuaryinc.com and shared via Holmgreen Mortuary Facebook.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020