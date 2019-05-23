|
|
Juan A. Ledesma Sr.
Kingsville, Texas - Juan A Ledesma Sr., 60, passed away on May 12, 2019, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born on May 27, 1958 in Kingsville, Texas to Jose Ledesma and Maria Socorro.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Maria Dalia Ledesma.
He is survived by his sons, Juan "Tony" Jr. (Ericka)) and Oscar Ledesma; four grandchildren, Christian and Dylan Ledesma, Aidan and Nadia Longoria; one brother, Danny Cantu (Donna); and one sister, Jessica Gonzalez (Simon).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow at Santa Gertrudis Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 23, 2019