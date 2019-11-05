|
Juan "Johnny" Alaniz
Kingsville - Juan "Johnny" Alaniz, age 58, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born August 26, 1961 to Antonio and Ramona Alaniz in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Moody High School in 1979. Johnny married his wife of 14 years on April 30, 2005. He was retired. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and cousin.
Johnny enjoyed football, baseball and cook-offs. He will always be remembered for being the life of the party, his love of his Cowboys, Red Sox and Spurs. Johnny loved his wife, of 14 years, and the love of his life, his daughter, Chrissy. He accepted God as his Lord and Savior in 2016 and lived his life the Jesus way. He was loved by many and will be missed.
Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Alaniz and Ramona Rodela Alaniz.
He is survived by his wife, Lindy Guerrero, his daughter, Chrissy, his sisters; Minerva (Juan) Salazar, Maria (Andy) Garcia, Elena (Eric) Gonzalez, his nephews; J.D. Salazar, Aaron Jacob Salazar, Mike Orlando Salazar, Orlando Jacob Garcia, Ares Rene Gonzalez, great-nephews: Juanito Salizar and Mikey Salizar, his nieces; Arianna Nicole Arevalo, Alexia Rose Arevalo and Analyssa Renee Gonzalez.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 4:00 P.M. that same afternoon. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 P.M. Services will conclude at the chapel and Johnny will be cremated to honor his wishes.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Juan D. "J.D." Salazar, Orlando Jacob Garcia, Aaron Jacob Salazar, Ares Rene Gonzalez, Mike Orlando Salazar and Richard Couch.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019