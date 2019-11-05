Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Alaniz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan "Johnny" Alaniz


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan "Johnny" Alaniz Obituary
Juan "Johnny" Alaniz

Kingsville - Juan "Johnny" Alaniz, age 58, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born August 26, 1961 to Antonio and Ramona Alaniz in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Moody High School in 1979. Johnny married his wife of 14 years on April 30, 2005. He was retired. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle and cousin.

Johnny enjoyed football, baseball and cook-offs. He will always be remembered for being the life of the party, his love of his Cowboys, Red Sox and Spurs. Johnny loved his wife, of 14 years, and the love of his life, his daughter, Chrissy. He accepted God as his Lord and Savior in 2016 and lived his life the Jesus way. He was loved by many and will be missed.

Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, Antonio Alaniz and Ramona Rodela Alaniz.

He is survived by his wife, Lindy Guerrero, his daughter, Chrissy, his sisters; Minerva (Juan) Salazar, Maria (Andy) Garcia, Elena (Eric) Gonzalez, his nephews; J.D. Salazar, Aaron Jacob Salazar, Mike Orlando Salazar, Orlando Jacob Garcia, Ares Rene Gonzalez, great-nephews: Juanito Salizar and Mikey Salizar, his nieces; Arianna Nicole Arevalo, Alexia Rose Arevalo and Analyssa Renee Gonzalez.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 4:00 P.M. that same afternoon. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 P.M. Services will conclude at the chapel and Johnny will be cremated to honor his wishes.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Juan D. "J.D." Salazar, Orlando Jacob Garcia, Aaron Jacob Salazar, Ares Rene Gonzalez, Mike Orlando Salazar and Richard Couch.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -