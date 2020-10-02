Juan Antonio CantuPalm Coast, FL - JUAN ANTONIO CANTU, age 68, gained his wings on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Juan was born on August 22, 1952, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico but lived his adolescent years in Laredo, Texas. He graduated from J.W. Nixon High School in 1972 and joined the Army shortly after. After nearly two years of service, Juan was honorably discharged on March 14, 1974.Juan worked with the Corpus Christi Army Depot as an Airframes Sheet Metal Mechanic and later as a QC Inspector. Juan retired from CCAD in 2011.In retirement, Juan and San Juanita relocated to Palm Coast, Florida and gained a second family with the wonderful friends and neighbors they met along the way. While in Florida Juan enjoyed retirement life to the fullest. He loved playing golf, driving his boat, fishing, hanging out at the beach, and having drinks with friends. He was always the life of the party.Juan was very proud of his children and especially proud of his grandchildren. He loved to share their accomplishments and was always showing pictures of his grandbabies to family and friends.Juan is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, San Juanita, daughter Mari (Mike), son Niko (Emily), grandchildren Elliot, Sloane, and Michael Ryan, sisters Martha Argaiz and Anna Laura Hernandez, brothers Clemente Cantu and Alfredo Cantu, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Juan is preceded in death by his parents Clemente and Olivia Cantu, father and mother-in-law Alberto and Maria Elena Rodriguez, and son Marco "Tony" Cantu.The Cantu Family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at the AdventHealth Palm Coast hospital in Florida. He left us far too soon but will forever be remembered for his playful sense of humor, generous heart, and long-lasting friendships.The Cantu Family will be receiving family and friends at 5:00 p.m., Monday, October 5, 2020, at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, 3513 Cimarron Blvd. The burial, with Military Honors, will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 IH37 Access Road.