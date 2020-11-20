Juan Antonio Mondragon



Corpus Christi - John went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 15, 2020; he was born on September 28, 1956 in Corpus Christi and was a graduate of the 1975 class of Moody High School.



He was a proud Air Force Vietnam Era Veteran and a proud member of the Veterans Band, and also enjoyed his free time after retirement playing with his band, Cruise Control.



John loved and enjoyed life with the love of his life Lily who he was married to for forty four years.



John now joins his mother Ceferina in paradise along with other loved ones that have preceded him.



Mr. Mondragon is survived by his father Estaban, a son Tony Jr., daughter Patricia Rose Gonzales, six grandchildren, his brothers Steve, Richard, David, Victor and Ernest Mondragon, also his sisters Beatrice Ymbert and Maria M. Lopez, also numerous nephews, nieces cousins and friends.



John will be greatly missed by his family and his many friends.



Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm at Saxet Funeral Home on Tuesday November 24, 2020 and a Holy Rosary will begin at 6:00 pm. A religious ceremony will begin at 9:00 am on Wednesday November 25, 2020 at Saxet Funeral Home followed by interment at The Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery.









