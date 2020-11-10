1/1
Juan Casiano Davila Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juan Casiano Davila, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Juan Casiano Davila, Sr. passed away at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 79.

Juan was born to Bonifacio and Anastacia Davila on July 27, 1941 in Corpus Christi.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.

Juan is preceded in death by his wife Josephina Davila and son David Davila.

He is survived by his children: Juan Davila, Jr., Natalie (Tracy) Mims, Matilda (Jess) Harrell, Concepcion (Fred) Herrera, Robert (Dalia) Davila, Victoria (Roel) Chapa along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

A Memorial Service will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home, Chapel A, with the Chapel Service to begin at 2 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved