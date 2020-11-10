Juan Casiano Davila, Sr.



Corpus Christi - Juan Casiano Davila, Sr. passed away at home on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 79.



Juan was born to Bonifacio and Anastacia Davila on July 27, 1941 in Corpus Christi.



He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother.



Juan is preceded in death by his wife Josephina Davila and son David Davila.



He is survived by his children: Juan Davila, Jr., Natalie (Tracy) Mims, Matilda (Jess) Harrell, Concepcion (Fred) Herrera, Robert (Dalia) Davila, Victoria (Roel) Chapa along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.



A Memorial Service will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home, Chapel A, with the Chapel Service to begin at 2 p.m.









