Juan Cruz Jaso
Corpus Christi - Juan Cruz Jaso, age 55, passed away March 6, 2020. He was born July 29, 1964 in Corpus Christi, Texas and raised in Houston, Texas. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle.
Juan loved to be on the road and travel. He will always be remembered for his love of family, sense of adventure, always taking initiatives of doing things and always being ambitious.
Juan is survived by his children and loving family.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 P.M. that same evening.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020