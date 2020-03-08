Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
Resources
More Obituaries for Juan Jaso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juan Cruz Jaso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juan Cruz Jaso Obituary
Juan Cruz Jaso

Corpus Christi - Juan Cruz Jaso, age 55, passed away March 6, 2020. He was born July 29, 1964 in Corpus Christi, Texas and raised in Houston, Texas. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle.

Juan loved to be on the road and travel. He will always be remembered for his love of family, sense of adventure, always taking initiatives of doing things and always being ambitious.

Juan is survived by his children and loving family.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a prayer service to be held at 7:00 P.M. that same evening.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -